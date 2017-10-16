13 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: President Accepts Role of 'Honorary Father' for DSACD

By Kebba Jeffang

President Adama Barrrow has accepted the request of the Dynamic Sarahulleh Association for Change and Development, to become the 'honorary father of the organization, whose members paid courtesy call on him at his office in Fajara, last week.

President Barrow commended them for their foresight in supporting his Government, after accepting the role of being the honorary father of their organisation. "I have been supportive to your organisation in previous years especially during your football tournaments," the President said.

The President told them that the objectives of their association is in the right direction noting that he is not surprised with the visit. He assured the organization of his full support to any meaningful activity they are embarking on in future. He advised, "always keep the unity and peace' among yourselves and the society at large".

Speaking earlier, the President of the association Yankuba Sinera, congratulated the President for the victory in the last presidential election and the exponential developments registered in his few months in office. He commended the President for opening the doors for the youth of the country; that his organization's position and work, is clear to everyone especially during the political impasse in the country.

"The aims and objectives of the organization among them include support to the people affected by natural disaster such as floods, fire outbreaks and sports as part of complementing Government's efforts in social advancement," he said.

Sinera informed the President about their upcoming plans which involves visiting local communities to do civic education in order to raise the political awareness of the people as well as embarking on national cleansing exercise. He assured the President of his association's support at all times.

The National Programme Coordinator of DSACD, Muhammed Papa Touray, thanked the President for the sacrifices he made in uprooting dictator Jammeh which some people thought would never have been possible in this country. He hailed Barrow's government for creating the enabling environment for businessmen to invest in the country.

