Gambia: Veteran Scorpion Alagie Turning Heads in Sweden

At 31, veteran Scorpion Alagie Sosseh is turning heads and has inevitably become subject of adulations. The forward is having a goal-laden run this term, leaving defenses on their bums and goalkeepers in heaps.

The second highest scoring African -two goals behind Ghana's Karim Sadat - Sosseh is on a career high, notching more goals this season than he's ever managed in his entire football career.

The left-sided scorer began slowly picking the form that once made him a top priority transfer target two years ago, in the Norwegian Premier League.

Sosseh departed the Suprettan after partying ways with club side Frej to take a fall by one division to ply his trade with Aprokolis, an outfit in the Division One-Sweden's equivalent of third division.

The 31-year-old, who became the first Gambian to star in the Iranian top flight, hasn't looked back since, scoring a combined 13 league goals in twenty matches

His goals have been pertinent in Akropolis climbing second in the standings, just one place behind leaders Brage.

A defender-turned striker, Alagie last shook the net September 30, smacking two goals in the 3-0 downing of Carlstad United.

He wasn't on the score sheet last weekend but featured for the entirety of the match, helping turn provider for the two of the four goals his club scored against Vaslund.

The Scorpion's goal tally may well surpass his current figure with four games remaining until the season's window is drawn shut.