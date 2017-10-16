13 October 2017

Gambia: Manneh Rocked By Transfer Dilemma

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian youngster Ousman Manneh is in a quagmire over where he moves next after seeing his attempt of a loan transfer hit the brick walls.

Ousman has been fronting transfer discussions following news that he's not in Bremen coach's plans for the new season.

Manneh had an unforgettable six-game run in the very pinnacle of German football last campaign but Bremen want to ensure his quick development and have intentions to loan him out to aid his transition to a matured player.

Overtures have come from clubs in The Netherlands, Austria and Switzerland but a loan to the German second tier had looked much more feasible.

Erzegbirge Aue in the Bundesliga B were said to have brokered a deal in principle but the monster fees the Gambian youngster is on, scupper the deal.

Out of the blue, Israeli premier league club Maccaba Neyanya put on a brave face demanding the player's availability for a possible loan switch where more established clubs have failed.

That too didn't work out as hoped. The closure of the transfer window means the striker will have to play in the third division with Bremen's reserves making a loan transfer elsewhere in a bid to secure playing time all too complicated.

