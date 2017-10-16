Gambia: Should Food Aid Given to the State Be Distributed By Political Representatives?

The Elections Act forbids inducement of the Electorate. Hence political representatives should not be the custodian of food aid given to the State. Instead they should be social auditors who should assess and confirm that food aid has gone to the right people. Charitable Institutions based on humanitarian missions or altruistic convictions based on faith and State Institutions responsible for the needy, are the best depositories of food aid given to the state.

It is therefore necessary to depart from the past and pave a future based on accountability and transparency so that no political representative would gain cheap popularity out of aid given to the country.