Sierra Leone First Lady and Beingmate Launch Donation Project for Africa Children

press release

Freetown, Sierra Leone — Sierra Leone's First Lady, Mrs. Sia Nyama Koroma and Chinese Company-BEINGMATE together launched a milk powder donation project to promote the development of women's and children's health in Africa. Meantime, a ceremony was held in the Presidential Lodge witnessed by Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Mr. Wu Peng, acting Sierra Leone Ambassador to China Mrs. Kumba Momoh, Mrs. Mariatu Kargbo the Goodwill Ambassador, and leaders from Ministry of Health, MSWGCA, MOHS, etc.

The product will offer nutrition supplement for more than 20,000 1-5 years old children and breastfeeding mothers.

First Lady Mrs. Koroma said, "my first job was working on reduction of women mortality in Africa, I know the importance of nutrition to children, so today's gift is a valuable gift. I appreciate Maria's effort in this project and her numerous contributions for the country. BEINGMATE is a leader in Chinese baby industry with high SCR consciousness, this milk powder will give more nutrition to our children. I sincerely thank BEINGMATE's great support on behalf of my husband - President Koroma, my office, the mothers and children in Sierra Leone."

Mr. Wu Peng remarked that Children are the future of human beings. BEINGMATE is one of the top Chinese brands in supplying baby product and services. The Sierra Leone government and the strong leadership of His Excellency, the President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma have made great efforts in ensuring that the people of Sierra Leone have access to adequate food. This donation reflects not only the brotherhood between the two countries but also display social responsibilities of BEINGMATE.

Mr. Frank Wang, Director of BEINGMATE International, expressed admiration for Mrs. Koroma's continuous efforts to promote women and children's health development in Africa, "BEINGMATE is a leading baby food and service provider in China. In the past 25 years, BEINGMATE has been working closely with world's well-known companies, government agencies and research institutes to develop high quality baby food. With the spirit of LOVE, BEINGMATE is very glad to cooperate with Mrs. Koroma to enhance quality of family life and inspire children in Africa to live healthier and happier."

It is known that this is the first African donation project by BEINGMATE, which is also of great significance to the development of women's and children's health in Sierra Leone. Next, BEINGMATE will launch donations in SAARC countries to continually help the global babies' nutritional supplements.

About BEINGMATE:

BEINGMATE Baby & Child Food Co., Ltd. ("BEINGMATE") established in 1992, is China's leading baby product and service provider. It's committed to continuously developing, manufacturing and engaging in scientific and safe maternal, infant and baby products and services. It established 8 milk source bases in the "Global Golden Milk Source Belt" including China, Ireland, Switzerland, Finland, Australia, New Zealand, etc. With corporate spirit of LOVE, BEINGMATE helps children to live in a healthy way and makes contribution to sustainable development of human beings.

BEINGMATE 2017:

2017.01: Selected at Harvard Business School case;

2017.06: Sign milk powder donation MOU with SAARC-CCI to help children in SAARC countries;

2017.08: BEINGMATE's products are listed "0001-0009" on the first approval formulas list announced by the Chinese FDA after the new policy;

2017.10: 39 of BEINGMATE's IMFs are approved by Chinese FDA for the new policy;

2017.10: BEINGMATE launched donation project with Sierra Leone First Lady;

So far, BEINGMATE has donated over RMB1b goods and funds to the society since its establishment.