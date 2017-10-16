Rwanda: Nakumatt Named Best Taxpayer in Rwanda

Photo: Timothy Kisambira/New Times

One of the two Nakumatt stores in Kigali.

Kigali — Regional retailer Nakumatt Holdings Rwanda based subsidiary has been named the best tax paper by the Rwanda Revenue Authority.

Nakumatt Rwanda which operates 3 retail stores in Kigali, Rwanda was adjudged the best tax paper on Friday evening at an event hosted by the RRA to celebrate tax payers in the country.

Nakumatt Rwanda picked the 2016 best Taxpayer award. The firm also received the best Electronic Billing Machine (EBM) user award.

Speaking at the event, RRA Commissioner-General Richard Tusabe confirmed that Tax compliance rates in the country are steadily edging up with continue support from various economic fronts including the private sector.

The RRA Boss disclosed that the Tax body had managed to beat its collection target in the last financial year by more than Rwf8.6 billion based on a total collection of than Rwf1,102.8 billion last year.

Speaking moments after receiving the RRA awards, Nakumatt Rwanda Country Manager Adan Ramata said the firm would continue maintaining prudent tax management systems to support Tax Collection and settlement initiatives in Rwanda.

"At Nakumatt we remain committed to maintainining prudent and ethical business management standards including prompt tax payments," Ramata said.

The retailer he said had successfully managed to integrate Electronic Billing Machines (EBM) across the branch network in Rwanda.