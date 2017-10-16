Cameroon: Chantal Biya International Cycling Race - Kamzong Abossolo Emerges Winner

The final lap of the competition took place along the Sangmelima-Yaounde highway; a distance of 165km yesterday October 15, 2017.

The national anthem of Cameroon was sung three times on the podium at the just ended 17th edition of the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race. It was indeed a memorable day for the thousands of Yaounde inhabitants who thronged the May 20 Boulevard to watch another victory of Cameroon in the competition which has not been the case since 2013. The final lap of the competition took place along the Sangmelima-Yaounde highway; a distance of 165km. The race kicked off at 10:00 a.m. with 49 cyclists participating. The athletes rode with much determination to win at least the last lap for their teams. They were riding at an average speed of 38km/ph. In spite of the rain in some areas the public was there to cheer the cyclists and at the same time giving them blessings to win. School children could not be noticed as it was weekend. At the end of the race Bellan Juraj from Dukla Banska Bystrica Slovakia finished first after 4h14'21". He was followed by Dielissen Bart from Global Cycling in the Netherlands in 4h145 and Richet Noel of Club de la Defense, France, at the same time. The athletes were separated after close examination of results from the photo finish technique. The yellow jersey for the overall winner went to Clovis Kamzong Abossolo of SNH Velo Club who has a record time of 4h33'07". Cully Jan Andrej of Dukla Banska Bystrica Slovakia was second in 4h33'10" and Mahdar Martin of Dukla Banska Bystrica Slovakia was third in 4h33'24". He equally won the jersey for the best climber. The white jersey for the best youth of the competition went to Cully Jan Andrej from Dukla Banska Bystrica, Slovakia. The prize for the best team of the competition went to Dukla Banska Bystrica of Slovakia. Special prizes by the First Lady of the Republic Mrs. Chantal Biya were equally awarded to all the participating teams, some journalists and other citizens who have contributed in the success of the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race. The event took place in the presence of the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt, members of government, authorities of Centre Region and other invitees.