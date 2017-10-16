Cameroon: Situation in North West, South West - Mobilisation Heightens for Dialogue, Peace

Government, all strata of elite and political parties are actively committed to dialogue in order to ensure peace and return to normalcy.

Measures and efforts are being stepped up through concrete actions on the field to ensure peace, stability and return to normalcy in the Englishspeaking North West and South West Regions. Upheavals in the two regions got to the apex on September 22, 2017 and October 1, 2017 with unfortunate incidents resulting from confrontations between separatist demonstrators and the forces of law and order. Since the two incidents, both government, civil and political authorities have been spending sleepless nights to ensure dialogue and return to peace and normal live in the two regions. As a concrete manifestation, the elite of the two regions, for the first time since the inception of the crisis are on the field right down to the level of subdivisions with messages of peace and dialogue. A press release signed by the Prime Minister's Director of Cabinet, Professor Ghogomu Paul Mingo on October 13, 2017, states that the Head of State, Paul Biya has instructed the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang to organise delegations of elite to visit the population of the North West and South West Regions. The mission of the delegations is to commune with the population, bring the President's goodwill message of peace and encourage the return to normalcy. The delegation members are also to dialogue constructively with the population. The composition of the delegations whose mission runs from October 15-24, 2017 is an indication of the determination for a proximity approach in order to have peace and return to normalcy. At the level of each subdivision, the delegation takes into account all the political, religious, civil and traditional components of the society. Besides the person-to-person mission of the elite who have to submit reports, government through senior dignitaries has been on the field to ensure that peace, calm, order and return to normalcy become a reality in the North West and South West Regions. The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo on October 12, 2017 during a meeting in Buea instructed by the Head of State, assessed the security situation in the North West and South West Regions and encouraged the forces of law and order in the professional exercise of their daunting mission. The next day, October 13, 2017 in Douala, he visited both elements of the forces of law and order and the members of the population who sustained injuries during the October 1, 2017 uprising. He comforted them on behalf of government and assured them of their treatment on government's account.