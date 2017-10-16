Equatorial Guinea National Day

Washington — On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, congratulations to the people of Equatorial Guinea on your 49th anniversary of independence on October 12th. Our two countries share a focus on commercial and maritime security issues. Our bilateral relationship has potential to mature further as Equatorial Guinea diversifies its economy and embraces the development of a free society anchored in democratic institutions.
We wish the people of Equatorial Guinea the very best as they celebrate with family and friends on this special day.
SOURCE U.S. Department of State