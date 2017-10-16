15 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspects Sought in Attempted Murder and Reckless and Negligent Driving On Police - Port Elizabeth

Algoa Park Police is on the lookout for a silver Corsa Utilty bakkie allegedly involved in an accident with a police vehicle during the early hours of this morning. According to police information, the bakkie collided into a patrolling Algoa Park police vehicle in Spondo Street Struandale and then sped off. The police vehicle chased after them and the chase continued in Xegwana Street, France in Kwazakele. The passenger of the bakkie started shooting at the police vehicle. Members returned fire but the vehicle managed to get away. Due to poor street lighting, a registration number could not be obtained.

A case of reckless and/or negligent driving and attempted murder is under investigation. Police is appealing to the public to report any silver Corsa Utility bakkie that may have damages to its body. Police members were not injured during the shootout. The contact number for SAPS Algoa Park is 041 4011061.

