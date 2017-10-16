Nigeria: Presidency, AGF Reply Suit Seeking Magu's Removal As EFCC Boss

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, have reacted to an application seeking the removal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

Mr. Magu's appointment as acting EFCC chairman, despite his repeated rejection by the Nigerian Senate, has constituted the basis for several applications pending in court.

One of the motions, brought in March by two lawyers, Ahmed Yusuf and Peter Asa, asked the court to remove Mr. Magu as the EFCC chairman and restrain the presidency from "being able to forward his name a third time to the Senate."

According to the motion, the lawyers who described themselves as concerned Nigerians submitted that the decision of the executive to allow Mr. Magu remain in office, despite his rejection amounted to "an attempt by the Presidency to force Mr. Magu on the Senate."

Reacting to the application, the counsel to Messrs. Buhari and Malami questioned the authenticity of the motion and asked the court to dismiss it for lacking in merit.

The objection, published by the Punch Newspapers, Monday, was signed by the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Dayo Apata, Tijani Gazali and a team of lawyers.

They argued that the applicants have no locus standi to bring the motion, in the first place.

"We humbly submit that a perusal of all the processes in the court's file will reveal that the plaintiffs instituted the action wrongly as they do not possess the locus standi to institute same. The plaintiffs do not have sufficient interest in the determination of this matter. The plaintiffs' civil rights were not breached by the defendants. The plaintiffs did not meet the necessary pre-condition to filing this suit," the objection noted.

According to the preliminary objection, Messrs Buhari and Malami also argued that the motion did not conform to the rules of court and should therefore not be entertained by the court for want of jurisdiction.

"The plaintiffs have also failed to follow the due process of law in filing this suit and have not brought this action by way of Judicial Review contrary to Order 34 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules. This honourable court has therefore been deprived of the jurisdiction to hear and determine this suit. And if it is, your lordship has the power to, among other things, strike out this matter in its entirety. We urge your lordship to strike out this matter for want of jurisdiction.

"This honourable court cannot invoke its judicial powers under Section 6(6) (b) (of the Constitution) to hear and determine this case," counsel to both parties said.

They also argued that the Senate whose actions resulted in the application was a legal entity, vested with the powers to sue and to be sued. Consequently, the preliminary objection challenged the authority of the applicants, to file the motion on behalf of the Senate.

"The plaintiffs claim to be concerned Nigerian citizens and legal practitioners, thus imparted upon themselves the right to institute this suit, notwithstanding the fact that the National Assembly (particularly the Senate) is a legal person capable of suing and being sued. The Plaintiffs did not depose to the fact that they were instructed by the Senate or the Senate President to institute this suit.

"The plaintiffs are seeking inter alia an order restraining the 4th defendant from re-nominating or representing the name of the 1st defendant (Magu) to the Senate for appointment as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission."

Mr. Magu has consistently defended allegations of official impropriety levelled against him by the Senate, who are relying on an indicting report issued on the EFCC head by the State Security Services, SSS.

An attempt by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to defend Mr. Magu's candidature a few months earlier had drawn the ire of the lawmakers, who hit back by refusing to consider nominations sent to them by the presidency for a while.

The lawmakers have vowed not to receive any request to confirm Mr. Magu anymore.