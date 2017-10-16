Sudan: Arab League Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Arrived in Sudan

Khartoum — The Assistant Secretary-General of Arab League for Economic Affairs , Dr Kamal Hassan Ali arrived here Friday evening to take part in Arab Conference for Standardization and Consumer Protection which will be organized by Sudan Standard and Metrology Organization(SSMO).

Dr Kamal who is also Chairman of the Preparatory Committee of Sudan reconstruction and development conference , will stand during his visit on arrangements made for the convocation of the conference as well as the Arab food security initiative.

SSMO General -Director, Dr Awad Mohamed Ahmed, said in a statement to SUNA that the visit of the Arab League Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs comes within framework of his participation in the Arab standardization and Consumer Protection Conference which is scheduled to kick off next Monday at As-Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum with participation of a number of Arab countries.