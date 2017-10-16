Nigeria: Osinbajo, Aregbsola, Ambode, Sultan, Others for Ooni's 43rd Birthday Symposium

Osogbo — The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is to lead other eminent Nigerians, including Governors Rauf Aregbesola and Akinwunmi Ambode of Osun and Lagos states as well as the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, to the leadership symposium in honour of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi at Ile-Ife, Osun State tomorrow. The monarch is marking his 43rd birthday.

According to a statement by the Director of Media, Ooni's Palace, Comrade Moses Olafare who spoke on behalf of the planning committee, the Ooni Annual International Leadership Symposium is to mark the Ooni's birthday and provide the youths and other beneficiaries of his numerous empowerment schemes to showcase their success stories.

"Baba Ooni believes very strongly that celebration of the birthdays of people in leadership positions must always be in recognition of their impact. That is why he decided this event as a platform for success stories, especially by the beneficiaries of his various categories of empowerment programmes, most whom, are youths," he said.

Olafare continued: "Kabiyesi has designed this symposium to be held yearly where great leaders, who have made impacts in the society, will motivationally be interacting with the people who look up to them.

"Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Mr. Femi Falana, the Sultan of Sokoto, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs. Samia Zekaria Gutu, Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Eyitope Ogunmodede South Africa's entrepreneur, Sipho Mseleku of Shakhumnotho Group and other great leaders expected at this maiden edition are role models the youths always look up to."