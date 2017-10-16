16 October 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Osinbajo, Aregbsola, Ambode, Sultan, Others for Ooni's 43rd Birthday Symposium

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tunji Omofoye

Osogbo — The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is to lead other eminent Nigerians, including Governors Rauf Aregbesola and Akinwunmi Ambode of Osun and Lagos states as well as the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, to the leadership symposium in honour of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi at Ile-Ife, Osun State tomorrow. The monarch is marking his 43rd birthday.

According to a statement by the Director of Media, Ooni's Palace, Comrade Moses Olafare who spoke on behalf of the planning committee, the Ooni Annual International Leadership Symposium is to mark the Ooni's birthday and provide the youths and other beneficiaries of his numerous empowerment schemes to showcase their success stories.

"Baba Ooni believes very strongly that celebration of the birthdays of people in leadership positions must always be in recognition of their impact. That is why he decided this event as a platform for success stories, especially by the beneficiaries of his various categories of empowerment programmes, most whom, are youths," he said.

Olafare continued: "Kabiyesi has designed this symposium to be held yearly where great leaders, who have made impacts in the society, will motivationally be interacting with the people who look up to them.

"Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Mr. Femi Falana, the Sultan of Sokoto, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs. Samia Zekaria Gutu, Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Eyitope Ogunmodede South Africa's entrepreneur, Sipho Mseleku of Shakhumnotho Group and other great leaders expected at this maiden edition are role models the youths always look up to."

Nigeria

Commissioner Points Hypertension, Diabetes As Major Causes of Blindness

Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Azinge, has said hypertension and diabetes are major causes of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.