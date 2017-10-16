14 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Denka Council Denounces Killing of Innocent People At Abyei Area

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The High Council for Coordination of Abyei Denka in Sudan condemned killing of innocent people by unknown person yesterday at Amit market in Abyei.

Official of Information at the Council , Fadang Kuwal said in a statement to SUNA, that the repeated assaults on citizens set to destabilize the area and to undermine the existing peaceful co-existence among components of the area.

He called the High Committee on Firearms Collection to launch its campaign in Abyei to protect the area from being a safe haven for unruly groups or a gun cache.

Sudan

Korean Ambassador - Sudanese Market Will Attract Many Korea Businesses

The Korean ambassador in Sudan said in press statement to SUNA " We welcomes the recent decision by the U.S. Government… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.