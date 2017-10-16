Sudan: Denka Council Denounces Killing of Innocent People At Abyei Area

Khartoum — The High Council for Coordination of Abyei Denka in Sudan condemned killing of innocent people by unknown person yesterday at Amit market in Abyei.

Official of Information at the Council , Fadang Kuwal said in a statement to SUNA, that the repeated assaults on citizens set to destabilize the area and to undermine the existing peaceful co-existence among components of the area.

He called the High Committee on Firearms Collection to launch its campaign in Abyei to protect the area from being a safe haven for unruly groups or a gun cache.