14 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghana Congratulates Sudan On Revocation of Sanctions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Foreign Ministry of Ghana has congratulated Sudan, government and people, on occasion of lifting of US sanctions and described the step as positive and that it would strengthen the Sudan-Ghana relations.

This came when Director of Africa Affairs at Ghana Foreign Ministry received Sudan Ambassador to Ghana, Babiker Al-Sidiq Mohamed Al-Amin.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister , Professor Ibrahim Ghandour , received a congratulatory message from the Accra-based Organization of African Trade Union Unity, on occasion of revocation of US sanctions on Sudan.

Sudan

Minawi Elected to Replace Ibrahim As Head of Sudan's Revolutionary Front

On Friday the leadership council of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front unanimously elected the leader of the Sudan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.