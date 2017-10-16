Sudan: Minister of Information Visits Saudi Press Agency

Riyadh — The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Information, Dr Ahmed Bilal Osman visited headquarters of Saudi Press Agency (SPA) at Al-Sahafa neighborhood in Riyadh as part of his current official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he was accompanied by General Manager of Sudan News Agency(SUNA), Awad Gadain and Director of the National Broadcasting and TV Corporation , Al-Zubair Osman Ahmed.

The Minister , accompanied by SPA Chairman, Abdalla Bin Fahad Al-Hussein , was acquainted with progress of work at SPA departments, editing halls, photo, new media and media center.

Dr Bilal lauded the qualitative shift the SPA has made at level of use of technologies and the distinguished work being carried out by SPA through qualified national cadres.