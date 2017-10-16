14 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Information Visits Saudi Press Agency

Tagged:

Related Topics

Riyadh — The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Information, Dr Ahmed Bilal Osman visited headquarters of Saudi Press Agency (SPA) at Al-Sahafa neighborhood in Riyadh as part of his current official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he was accompanied by General Manager of Sudan News Agency(SUNA), Awad Gadain and Director of the National Broadcasting and TV Corporation , Al-Zubair Osman Ahmed.

The Minister , accompanied by SPA Chairman, Abdalla Bin Fahad Al-Hussein , was acquainted with progress of work at SPA departments, editing halls, photo, new media and media center.

Dr Bilal lauded the qualitative shift the SPA has made at level of use of technologies and the distinguished work being carried out by SPA through qualified national cadres.

Sudan

Korean Ambassador - Sudanese Market Will Attract Many Korea Businesses

The Korean ambassador in Sudan said in press statement to SUNA " We welcomes the recent decision by the U.S. Government… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.