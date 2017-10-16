15 October 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: BVR Proof of Res Snag - 1k Clerics Deployed Countrywide to Help Would Be Voters

By Staff Reporter

A GROUP of human rights defenders, under the banner of the United Citizens Alliance (UCA), has deployed 1000 pastors to assist ZEC with the commissioning of potential voters' proof of residence documents under the on-going voter registration blitz.

UCA comprises churches, human rights activists, community based organizations and volunteers.

The organisation's chairperson, Joelson Mugari, told NewZimbabwe.com in Harare on Sunday that the pastors whom ZEC had authorized to help were deployed last Friday. He said they added to the number of commissioners of oaths needed by ZEC to authenticate proof of residence affidavits of potential voters who do not own houses.

ZEC has allowed potential voters without houses to complete some affidavits which are found at the voter registration centers and use them as proof of residence.

These affidavits are commissioned by commissioners of oaths who are also resident at these centres.

ZEC has, however, failed to deploy these commissioners of oaths at every voter registration centre, hence UCA's intervention.

"We have deployed 1000 pastors who are helping citizens for free to fill in their voter registration forms .These pastors have since been accredited by ZEC and they are acting as commissioners of oaths. They are using their stamps which they use when they solemnize weddings since they are also marriage officers," said Mugari.

He said his organization had also provided ZEC with some affidavit forms.

"We have also assisted by providing V9 forms which are used by ZEC as affidavits and in Epworth alone we have dispatched 25 0000 forms, 15 000 in Chitungwiza and 10 000 in Budiriro," Mugari said.

