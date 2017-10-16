Zimbabwe: 12 Years in Jail for Raping Regular Prostitute

Dete — A 22 year old man will forever curse the day he decided to hire a prostitute for sex after the lady of the night later reported him to the police for rape when he failed to pay $5 for her services.

The rape took place in November last year at Ndlovu Night Club, at Cross Dete where the two were drinking beer.

Clayton Sibanda was convicted of rape when he appeared before Hwange regional magistrate Collette Ncube recently.

Sibanda had pleaded not guilty saying he hired the complainant (name withheld for ethical reasons) for $5.

He, however, told the court that he forcibly had sex with her despite the fact that she had changed her mind, because he had spent money buying her beer.

"We agreed to have a short time for $5. I bought her some beer and when it was time for us to have sex I realised I had spent all the money on her," said Sibanda.

He expressed ignorance saying he did not know he was committing an offence by forcing the woman, 32, into a sexual intercourse.

"The complainant may be a prostitute but having sex with her without her consent is an offence. As much as prostitutes sell sex, they can also be victims," said the magistrate before sentencing Sibanda to 12 years in jail.

Four years were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

In court, the woman, who claimed Sibanda threatened to stab her with a knife, denied being a prostitute saying she only went to the bar at Cross Dete to buy airtime on the night she was raped by Sibanda.

A state witness Peter Mudimba, who is a security guard at Cross Dete Shops, exposed her when he told the court that the woman is a regular prostitute who solicits for sex from truck drivers in the area.

Tomupei Mbiza prosecuted.