Gambia: Former Mayor of Banjul Speaks to Journalists

The Former Mayor of Banjul, Pa Sallah Jeng, told the Local press yesterday, that he has returned home to join the political arena and run for the Mayoral Election in Banjul, as demanded by his supporters, sympathisers, friends and well-wishers.

The former Banjul Mayor informed the press that he feels obliged to honor the call of thousands of his supporters, sympathisers, friends and well-wishers who have constantly been asking him to return.

Former Mayor Jeng of Banjul indicated that he would want to thank his supporters, sympathisers, friends and well-wishers for the trust and confidence they bestowed in him and promised that he will do his best, if elected.

See the exclusive interview with Mr. Pa Sallah Jeng, in our subsequent editions.