Gambia: ALSF Approves U.S.$465,000 Grant to Petroleum

The African Legal Support Facility (ALSF), has approved 465,000 US Dollars Grant to the government of the Gambia, through the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, for capacity building processes in connection with the review of a model petroleum exploration, production and licenses agreement, said the Director of Press at State House, in a press conference held on Thursday, the 12th October 2017.

Amie Bojang-Sissoho said the grant is for the provision of advisory and capacity building services in connection with the review of a model petroleum exploration, production, licenses agreements and their negotiation in the Gambia.

"It is expected, that the Ministry of Petroleum with the support of the African Legal Support Facility, will in due course successfully negotiate and agree on licenses for the remaining six oil blocks, including A1 and A4. This will be in the best interest of the country," she said.

Regarding NAWEC, Bojang-Sissoho said the Office of the President is continuously monitoring developments at the nations Utility Company and will continue to consult with possible investors.

Giving the status of the National Development Plan, Mrs. Bojang-Sissoho said the plan 2018-2021 has been validated with support from the UNDP, to enhance Governance and Government's programs.