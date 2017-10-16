Gambia: Roots Homecoming Festival to Be Revitalised and Restructured

Gambian President Adama Barrow, has urged his closest neighbour Senegal, to work together with Gambia towards being a… Read more »

According to the Tourism Minister, the Roots Homecoming festival will be given a new shape and direction as his Ministry seeks to reform Tourism promotion by moving away from what he referred to as the PR approach, to more transparent and accountable approaches. His Ministry is yet to elaborate on the new approaches. Those who are interested in cultural Tourism should therefore engage the Ministry and prepare the ground for organising the structures and approaches for holding another Roots Homecoming festival. Foroyaa will publish opinions on the way forward for the Roots Home coming festival.

