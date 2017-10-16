13 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia/Liberia: Liberian Champions Sign Trio Gambians

By Sulayman Bah

It's early business for Liberian league and FA Cup champions Liscr Football Club after signing three Gambian players. The players were approached by Liscr's Gambian coach Tapha Manneh who's on holiday in Banjul.

The trio, Arona Jabang, Adama Sabally and ex-Brikama United's winger Bully Drammeh, are signed from Real de Banjul -the Gambian league's most selling club.

The transfers outline the Monrovia-based outfit's intentions to bolster its squad for an excruciating attempt at a back-to-back league campaign and for the Total Caf Champions League preliminary qualifiers.

