Gambia: Ex-Hawks Defender Ceesay Switch Clubs in Finland

Alieu Mustapha Ceesay has transfer to another club in Scandinavia signing a season-long contract, Foroyaa Sport can report. A former Hawks Football Club centre-back, Ceesay will be in his second stint in Finland after choosing to ply his trade their last season.

The 21-year-old has now inked a deal with third tier side PEPO after running down his 12-month agreement with BK-46 in the same division.

The Finnish third division wrapped up last month and PEPO wants to climb further than the third-place finish they've managed when the league resumes and considers Alieu influential in their campaign.

He scored seven goals, playing nineteen of the twenty-two league games with four bookings for BK-46.