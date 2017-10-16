Eritrea: Activity Assessment Meeting

Massawa — The organization of the youth civil servants in the Massawa sub zone conducted an activity assessment meeting and charted out a new action plan on 12 October in the port city of Massawa.

At the meeting, Chairman of the youth organization at the subzone, Mr. Ataklti Niguse delivered an extensive briefing on sports, culture, and educational activities, and the effort exerted with a view to strengthen organizational capacity as well as on the progress of the development drives.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the reports presented.

In a speech he delivered, Secretary of the PFDJ in the Northern Red Sea region Mr. Haile Teweldeberhan indicated that reinforcing organizational capacity is vital for proper execution of set out programs and called on the youth to enhance their contribution in the development drives by advancing their awareness and knowledge.

Indicating that investing on the youth is part of the national endeavor to develop human capacity, Chairman of NUEYS Mr. Saleh Ahmedin highlighted the importance of enhancing organizational capacity and nurturing competent youth.

Expressing the importance of conducting concerted effort on the part of the concerned government and the public for the success of the set out development programs, Mr. Saleh called for creating conducive atmosphere for the youth so as to enable them become productive members of the society.