Eritrea: Dams Contributing in Agricultural Development

Asmara — 118 dams and micro-dams built in the Central region are significantly contributing in enriching the underground water and the development of irrigation farming, according to Eng. Abraham Daniel, Head of Agricultural Infrastructure in the region.

Indicating that the dams have the capacity to hold 20 million meter cubic water, Eng. Daniel stated that currently the dams and micro-dams are playing significant role in the cultivation of 1200-2000 hectares of fruit and vegetable farms in the region.

Eng. Abraham reiterated that the branch office is rigorously working in encouraging and providing advice to the fruits and vegetable farmers at the eastern escarpments of Dirfo, Arbe-Rebue, Tredichi and Temamio and that commendable progress has been achieved as the result of sustainable soil and water conservation popular campaigns as well as the construction of micro-dams and water catchments.

Eng. Abraham also called on the residents, particularly farmers, to protect and properly use the dams and micro-dams built in their areas.

Agricultural documents from the Foro sub zone indicate that there are around 100 hectare of land that can be cultivated in the administrative areas of Robrobia, Mahfid and Ruba-Hadas.