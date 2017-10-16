14 October 2017

UN News Service

Somalia: UN in Somalia Condemns 'Barbaric' Bombings in Mogadishu

The United Nations in Somalia strongly condemned today's blasts in the capital, Mogadishu, which reportedly killed or injured dozens of people.

In a tweet, the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) denounced the "barbaric bombings in Mogadishu targeting civilians."

The head of UNSOM and UN Special Representative of Secretary-General in the country Michael Keating tweeted that he was "horrified" by the attacks.

He extended his "deepest condolences" to the families and friends of the dead and injured.

According to media reports, a massive car bomb detonated outside the entrance to a hotel in the city's K5 junction, which is home to government offices, hotels and restaurants.

Later in the day, a second bombing was reported in the city's Madina district.

