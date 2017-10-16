Nigeria to Adopt African Position in Bonn Climate Change Negotiations

With climate negotiators set to gather in Bonn four weeks time for international consideration of the guidelines to implement the Paris agreement across a wide range of issues, the Federal Government has began preparatory activities to acquaint delegates with agenda of the summit and national position in the negotiations.

Nigeria signed and ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change, which shows its commitment for climate action and investment in sustainability as well as developed the National Determined Contribution for five priority areas.

This year's climate change summit under the auspices of at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate (UNFCCC) 23rd conference of parties (COP23), presents opportunities for countries to deliberate on the rule book on issues such as transparency, adaptation, emissions reductions, finance, capacity building and technology.

The nation's delegates were recently brought together at a National Stakeholders Meeting Preparatory to COP23 in Abuja, organised by the Federal Ministry of Environment, where the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shehu Ahmed reiterated that the conference is a clarion call to serve and defend the interest of the nation in the negotiation.

"It is by no means a jamboree, thus participation must be based in functionality with clear justification. I want all intended delegates to acquaint themselves of the agenda of the conference and status of the negotiations in all thematic areas. These must be juxtapose with National position to be presented and defended at the conference," he said.

Ahmed said the government is at the threshold of launching its Sovereign Green Bond, which will enable capital raising and investments for new and existing projects with environmental benefits as well as developing projects to be submitted to the Green Climate Fund.

The Director, Department of Climate Change, Dr. Yerima Peter Tarfa, explained that Nigeria negotiators will be aligning with the Africa group stand, which includes operationalization of adaptation as provided under the Convention through elaborating the global goal for adaptation of the agreement; elaboration of guidance for adaptation communications, including as a component of NDCs and information on needs and associated costs; provision of support needed to implement adaptation action as well as for the formulation, update and implementation of adaptation communications, including as a component of NDCs.

Also on the front burner in the negotiations are accelerated efforts by developed countries to mobilize at least USD 100 billion per year by 2020, and the need to significantly increase finance for adaptation by doubling adaptation finance to address the immediate needs of African countries.

Other priorities areas he listed include, the need of initiating the negotiation for the new collective quantified financial goal from developed countries with a floor of USD 100 billion per year prior to 2025 as provided in decision 1/CP.21 para 54, taking into account the lengthy and complicated access/disbursement rules and procedures.

Developing modalities for the Biennial Communications of Indicative Support, primarily from public financial resources from developed countries as envisaged in Article 9.5 of the Paris Agreement.

Tarfa however said the challenges have been to balance negotiations across all Paris Agreement provisions, including those under its work programme and the need to accelerate the mandated work to the SBSTA, SBI and constituted bodies to ensure its coherent, balanced and fair completion.

"Maintaining the political momentum for climate action, due to the withdrawal of the USA from the Paris Agreement. African countries' additional task to work with partners and other developing countries for a smooth continuation of the negotiations under the Paris Agreement."