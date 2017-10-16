Kenya: A Dream Come True for a Banker-Turned Dairy Farmer

Photo: The East African

Margaret Lugut Kibogy, the head of the Kenya Dairy Board, says she always feels at home working on the farm.

The dairy sector was a natural choice for Margaret Lugut Kibogy, having been born and raised in a region of Kenya where dairy farming is a mainstay of the economy.

But she was not always in the dairy sector. Ms Kobogy started her career in the banking sector, where she worked for 15 years rising through the ranks to the position of head of retail banking in one of Kenya's commercial banks. But her attachment to the dairy farming was always strong.

"One of my treasured dairy cows was a gift from my mother because she could see I loved dairy farming," says Kibogy, who holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nairobi.

When she was appointed to head the Kenya Dairy Board (KDB) in May last year, she got a sense of déjà vu. The opportunity to oversee the regulation and policies of a sector she loved was a dream come true.

As the head of KDB, Kibogy who is also a director at Eldoret Water Services Board, is responsible for regulating, promoting and developing the dairy industry in Kenya which contributes four per cent to the gross domestic product and which is a source of livelihood for about 1.5 million small-scale dairy farmers.

"Kenya has a vibrant dairy sector but we need to grow the sub-sector further. I am glad to be leading its growth," she said.

She adds that the growth of the industry has been phenomenal, with milk production increasing to an estimated 5.2 billion litres currently from 3.2 billion litres in 2002.

Processed milk has also grown to hit a high of 615 million litres currently.

My off duty passion is farming and I spend most of my weekends at my farm in Eldoret. I like eating food freshly harvested from the farm, and that is why every weekend I have to be there to supervise farm work to ensure everything is running smoothly.

I also recently took up golfing and I train at the Kiambu Club although I am a member of the Karen Golf Club. My other passion is spending time with my peers. We have an investment group through which we support each other financially and socially.

What would you have been if you were not doing what you are doing today?

I would actually have been a full time farmer. I would love to expand my dairy farming venture and do value addition. I like the farm environment, which is really relaxing with the natural sounds of birds chirping.

What signifies your personal style?

I am an open person. I encourage people who work under my supervision to express themselves freely and come up with ideas. That way, they feel motivated. I really encourage teamwork because the success of every institution is through teamwork.

While in East Africa, where are you most likely to spend your Saturday afternoon?

That would definitely be in Eldoret at the farm. But I also enjoy travelling and I was among the lucky Kenyans chosen to be on the inaugural Madaraka Express [on the standard gauge railway] from Mombasa to Nairobi. I enjoy visiting new places and meeting new people.

Describe your best destination yet in East Africa?

I love Kenya but I don't have a specific special place, and neither am I the type that visits the same place twice. When I travel for leisure in East Africa or anywhere in the world I like experiencing something new all the time.

What is East Africa's greatest strength?

The people are very industrious and enterprising. In the dairy sector for instance, people are very enterprising and that is why the sector is vibrant.

What is your best collection?

Music. I love both Christian and secular music. In my bedroom I only listen to Christian music but I have a variety of collections in my car.

What's the most thoughtful gift you have received?

First of all I believe a gift is about the thought behind it and I appreciate when someone gives me something. I love people who give me chocolate but the best gift is my children, they are very special and the best gift from God.

What's the best gift you have given?

Love. You must give love unconditionally people around you and your children.

Which is the best book you have read recently?

I am currently reading Swahili for the Broken Hearted by Peter Moore, with my daughter. She reads more than me because she's a student and has more time. We share books with her.

Which film has impacted you the most?

The Titanic. I have watched it many times and it remains fascinating but nowadays I don't watch scary things because I don't want to have a disturbed night.

Which is your favourite website?

I visit many websites depending on the situation. But the main one that I must visit every day is our website because it is work. I have to check it for any feedback and also engage with stakeholders. For me it's situational.

What does not miss in your fridge?

Mursik (traditional fermented sour milk), traditional vegetables and chocolate.