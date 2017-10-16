Somalia: President Announces National 3-Days Mourning After Deadly Blast

The death toll from Saturday's massive truck bombing in the Somali capital Mogadishu - the deadliest terror attack in… Read more »

The five-kilometer junction is in Hodan District, a commercial part in the city. The number of casualties has not yet been established. President Mohamed visited scene at Zoobe then went to various medical facilities to check on the injured. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Al-Shabaab terrorists carry out frequent bombings in the country.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has declared three days of mourning, following a deadly explosion in Mogadishu on Saturday. President Mohamed ordered the national flag to be flown at half-mast in honor of those killed after a truck bomb exploded at a busy junction.

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.