15 October 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Ghana Tops Group, Dream Ends for Hosts

Two goals by captain Eric Ayiah helped Ghana to a 4-0 victory over India in their final Group A match at the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Thursday. With the result, Ghana secured top spot in the group on goal difference and a place in the Round of 16. Defeat for the hosts, meanwhile, ended their dreams of making the knockout stages in their first-ever FIFA competition.

The opening half proved frenetic at times, but as it wore on, the Black Starlets took control and created the majority of the chances. Though it took some time, they got the opener just before the break when Ayiah struck home on the rebound after India goalkeeper Dheeraj Moirangthem parried Sadiq Ibrahim's low cross into his path in the box.

Ayiah would go on to double Ghana's lead seven minutes after the break, finishing first-time from Edmund Arko-Mensah's cutback pass in the Indian box. Ghana secured top spot in the group with a pair of late goals from Richard Danso and Emmanuel Toku.

