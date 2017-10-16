Africa: Egypt Qualify for Total CHAN, Morocco 2018

Following the designation of Morocco as host of Total CHAN 2018, CAF Emergency Committee, meeting in Lagos, decided to qualify Egypt for the final tournament. In the playoffs in the Northern zone, Egypt was beaten by Morocco.

It will be Egypt's very first participation in this competition, running since 2009, which will be in its 5th edition and gather only players playing in the championships of their countries.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Committee rejected Mali's protest and confirmed the qualification of Mauritania which will be its participating in Total CHAN for the 2nd time, after 2014 in South Africa.

The list of 16 countries qualified for Total CHAN, Morocco 2018, scheduled for 12 January to 4 February 2018, is as follows:

North zone (2 qualified + host country): Egypt, Libya, Morocco

Eastern Central Zone (2 qualified): Ethiopia, Uganda

Central Zone (3 qualified): Cameroon, Congo, Equatorial Guinea

West Zone A (2 qualified): Guinea, Mauritania

West Zone B (3 qualified): Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Nigeria

Southern Zone (3 qualified): Angola, Namibia, Zambia