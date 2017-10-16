Sudan: CNUPC Calls for Removal of Sudan Name From List of Countries Sponsoring Terrorism

Khartoum — The Council of the National Unity Parties (CNUPC) has called for lifting Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

The Council Secretary General, Aboud Jaber called on the Sudanese society, officially and popularly, to strengthen and join efforts to restore the country's consideration and to remove this negative charge against its citizens.

He proposed the formation of a national popular mechanism, including all sectors of the Sudanese communities, especially, political entities and civil and national administrations to work for lifting the country's name from that list.