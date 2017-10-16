15 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: CNUPC Calls for Removal of Sudan Name From List of Countries Sponsoring Terrorism

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Council of the National Unity Parties (CNUPC) has called for lifting Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

The Council Secretary General, Aboud Jaber called on the Sudanese society, officially and popularly, to strengthen and join efforts to restore the country's consideration and to remove this negative charge against its citizens.

He proposed the formation of a national popular mechanism, including all sectors of the Sudanese communities, especially, political entities and civil and national administrations to work for lifting the country's name from that list.

Sudan

Korean Ambassador - Sudanese Market Will Attract Many Korea Businesses

The Korean ambassador in Sudan said in press statement to SUNA " We welcomes the recent decision by the U.S. Government… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.