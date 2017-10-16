Sudan: First Vice President to Address Arab Forum for Standardization and Consumer Protection Monday

Khartoum — First Vice President of the Republic and National Prime Minister Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih is due to address the inaugural sitting of the activities of the two-day Arab Forum for Standardization and Consumer Protection at Al-Salam Rotana Hotel, which is to be attended by 75 Arab and international experts including standardization and consumer protection specialists, constitutional and executive leaderships and civil society organizations.

The opening session will also be addressed by the Assistant Secretary General of the League of Arab States Dr. Kamal Hassan Ali, the Minister of the Council of Minister Ahmed Saad Omer, the Director General of the Arab Organization for Industrial Development and Mining Eng. Adel Al-Saqer, the Representative of the International Consumers' Organization Mr. Justin McMullen, the Chairman of the Arab Consumer Protection Group Maj. Atif Yagoub and the Director General of the Sudanese Organization for Standardization and Metrology Dr. Awad Mohamed Sakrap.

The forum is expected to discuss 22 working papers dealing with a number of important issues in the field of standardization, specifications, quality and consumer protection.