Sudan: Minister of Intl Cooperation Receives Pakistani Ambassador in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman has discussed, at his office with the Pakistani ambassador in Khartoum Mohammad Sharaf Ahmad, the progress of bilateral relations between the two countries and means of enhancing them.

The meeting focused on the development of economic relations, particularly in the fields of fertilizers, rice, wheat, cotton and agricultural equipment as well as pharmaceutical industries, investment and education.

The meeting also reviewed the preparations of the two sides for the meetings of the Sudanese-Pakistani ministerial committee, which is scheduled to be held in Islamabad during 15-16 of the next. The Sudanese side to the meetings, will be headed by the Minister of International Cooperation. The meetings are expected to include a forum for Sudanese and Pakistani businessmen.

The two sides assured the promising and various opportunities for cooperation in different fields.