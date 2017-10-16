15 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Haniyeh Congratulated President of the Republic On Lifting of U.S. Sanctions

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has received a phone call from the Chairman of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS), Ismail Haniyeh, though he congratulated on the lifting of the US economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

Haniyeh has expressed his hope that the lifting of sanctions will contribute to removing the harms inflicted on the Sudanese economy and pushing ahead peace, stability and development in Sudan.

Meanwhile, President Al-Bashir has congratulated Haniyeh on the signing of the reconciliation agreement between the Palestinian HAMAS and Fatah movements.

Sudan

