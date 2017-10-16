15 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister Affirms Sudan Committment to Human Rights Conventions

Khartoum — Justice Minister, Idris Ibrahim Jameel has affirmed Sudan commitment to implement all the international and regional conventions concerning the human rights.

The minister addressing a workshop organized, Sunday, at the Police Club, Burri, by the Committee Assigned to prepare the Annual National Report on Human Rights the UNDP said the workshop aims at strengthening and spreading the human rights principles.

He underlined the state's concern over the principle of the self since ship to develop, promote and protect the human rights.

