Sudan: Deputy Prime Minister and Information Minister Meets Chairman of Saudi Journalists Commission

Riyadh — The Minister of Information and Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Ahmed Bilal, and the accompanying delegation met Saturday evening at the headquarters of Al-Gazeera newspaper in Riyadh with the Chairman of the Saudi Journalists Commission, Khalid Al-Malik, and members of the committee.

The meeting has discussed issues relating to the media work and ways of enhancing it.

Dr. Ahmed Bilal has praised the efforts being exerted by the Saudi Minister of Culture and Information, Awad bin Salih Al-Awad, for h establishing firm join information relations, describing the Sudanese - Saudi relations are witnessing progress.

The Chairman of the Saudi Journalist Commission has given a banquet in honor of the Minister of Information and the accompanying delegation.

The banquet was attended by Sudan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Abdul-Basit Al-Sanousi, Deputy Head of Sudan Mission to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tigani Suwar, and the Delegate Minister, Al-Muttaz Ibrahim.

The delegation accompanying the Minister of Information included the Director of the Broadcasting and Television Corporation, Al-Zubair Osman Ahmed, and the Executive Director of the Office of the Minister of Information, Mohamed Fadl-Sid Bilal.