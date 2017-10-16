Sudan: Minister of Justice Affirms Sudan Commitment to Implementation of Human Rights Conventions

Khartoum — The Minister of Justice, Dr. Idris Ibrahim Jameel, has affirmed Sudan commitment to implementation of all the international and regional conventions and agreements on human rights and working to cement these principles which emanate from the religious and moral values and customs and comply with the state's constitution.

This came in his address Sunday to a workshop organized by the committee for preparing the annual human rights report on human rights in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The minister said that the workshop aims for realizing a great work aimed for boosting and disseminating the human rights principles.

The Minister of Justice has asserted the state's commitment to the principles of self-control and the protection of human rights.

He pointed out that the preparation of the national report on human rights necessitates maximum level of transparency, wider area of movement and all jurisdiction for getting information.

He hoped that the workshop will come out with recommendations conducive to formulating a scientific, effective and applicable strategy.