Botswana: Outcome Based Approach Way to Go - Muzila

Mogoditshane — The permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Basic Education, Ms Grace Muzila, says her ministry is working towards modifying the curriculum aimed to improve the standard of education through introducing Outcome Based Education (OBE) slated for 2019.

Ms Muzila said this when receiving 10 desktop computers, a printer and a networking equipment worth P100 000 on behalf of Nkoyaphiri Primary School at Mogoditshane, donated by Grand Palm Hotel on Friday.

Ms Muzila said the donation of IT equipment came at the right time as it was highly required for the impending programme.

"We are grateful of the donation since it is through Information Communication Technology that our dream to achieve goals of OBE can reach the intended goal," said Ms Muzila.

The system, she said aimed to empower learners with skills which are practically based than classroom based.

The OBE, he said was going to have multiple pathways where students would be placed according to their potentials in preparing them for the positive outcome.

The donation, according to Ms Muzila was a welcome development as it would bring hope to learners by elevating them to become competitive in the global arena through the use of technological devises that make communication much easier.

Ms Muzila emphasised the need to use the donation wisely to improve the learning environment by ensuring regular researches to complement skills acquired.

To teachers, she said the use of positive words to children was important as they contributed to a positive outcome.

Ms Muzila challenged Nkoyaphiri school community to be aware that they were an integral part of Mogoditshane community hence the need to incorporate some of their plans into theirs.

Handing over the donation, Grand Palm Hotel's operation manager, Mr Kevin Cloete said the donation aimed to provide primary school learners from disadvantaged background with improved education facilities, promote computer literacy and ensure learners have the tools to achieve great results in future.

"Computer literacy is something that many of us take for granted, but it is nevertheless most of the important skills to have in this digital age, and it is our hope that this donation inspires learners to pursue careers in technical fields," said Mr Cloete.

Meanwhile, Nkoyaphiri Councillor, Mr Bakang Matlho praised Nkoyaphiri' school for its outstanding performance despite challenges facing the learning environment.

He commended both learners and teachers for their endless commitment that makes the school the centre for excellence.

Meanwhile, PTA chairperson Mr Goitsemodimo Orapeleng pleaded with the ministry to consider paying members allowance as they were critical stakeholders in providing a conducive learning environment.

Source : BOPA