15 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Surge in Malaria Cases Crowds West Darfur Health Facilities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sirba / El Geneina / Murnei — Health facilities in West Darfur are struggling to handle a surge in Malaria cases, brought on by the rainy season. In Sirba, the hospital must accommodate patients three to a bed.

The Coordinator of the Sirba camps for the displaced told Radio Dabanga that a basic school teacher and a basic schoolgirl died in Kendebe on Wednesday. A health source at El Geneina hospital in the state capital confirmed the transfer of four secondary school students from Sirba; Rashida Adam Ali, Naima Abakar Osman, Hanan Abdallah Ibrahim and Mariam Abdallah Ishag.

He told Radio Dabanga that the spread of the disease is due to the rainy season and pointed to the rise of incidences of malaria in Kireinik, Beida, and Foro Baranga localities.

People in Murnei have also complained of the outbreak and spread of malaria. A number of patients have reported deaths and dozens of infections in the past few weeks.

Patients say the price of malaria medicine in a pharmacy is SDG 80 ($12) for an injection and SDG 40 ($6) for pills without examination.

Patients have appealed to the authorities and humanitarian organisations to provide medicines in the hospitals.

Sudan

Floods Leave Thousands Homeless in Sudan

HEAVY rains and flooding have left about 100 000 people homeless in the unstable Sudan. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.