16 October 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Mansa Hospital Goes Smart

By Francina Phiri

MANSA General Hospital has started modernising its operations with the installation of a paperless system known as Electronic Health Record System.

Speaking during the Smart Care Orientation Meeting, medical superintendent Humphrey Chanda told the members of staff that the electronic system would make it easier to locate patients' records.

The staff being oriented consisted of nurses, paramedics, clinicians and some classified daily employees.

Dr Chanda said that each patient would be given an electronic card holding their health record.

"The system is very safe and confidential, so patients have nothing to worry about," Dr Chanda said.

IT technicians and other officials from the Ministry of Health are at Mansa General Hospital installing the smart care system, which will be operational soon in all the departments at the hospital.

Dr Chanda also urged the staff members to help patients understand how the electronic cards operated.

