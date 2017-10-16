Sudan: Ministry of Intl Cooperation, Arab League Reviews Success of Arab Conference for Sudan Development

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation Idriss Suleiman met at his Office Sunday with the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs of the League of Arab States Dr. Kamal Hassan Ali, in the presence of the State Minister at the Ministry of International Cooperation Hussein Al-Hindi.

The meeting discussed the current arrangements for the Arab Conference for the reconstruction and development of Sudan, which is to be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia capital, Riyadh during the coming period. The Minister of International Cooperation briefed Ambassador Ali on the development, economic and social projects which have been completed to date, including more than 400 out of the total of 1,000 projects, stressing the importance of the tight follow-up and coordination between Sudan, the Arab League and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the host country, in early time for the success of the conference.

For his part, the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs of the League of Arab States praised the efforts exerted by the Government of the Sudan in the preparation of strategic development projects that help donors and supporters from Arab countries and friends of Sudan to provide assistance and support before the holding of the conference.

Ambassador Ali stressed that the Arab League gave great importance to the success of the Arab Conference for Rehabilitation and Development of Sudan, especially after the lifting of the economic sanctions on Sudan and the great openness of Sudan's relations with other countries.