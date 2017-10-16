15 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Communication Minister - Communication Sector Will Greatly Benefit From Sanctions Lifting

Khartoum — The Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Dr. Tahini Atia Abdalla, asserted that the communication sector will greatly benefit from the revocation of the US sanctions on Sudan, especially that the sector was banned from the technologies.

During her address, Sunday, to the 15 th Information Forum at al-Damar city, in Nahr al-Neil state, organized by the Ministry of Communication for two days, and during which a number of papers will be presented and the participation of specialists and experts, she noted that more than 200 companies have been removed from the ban list, including a Sudani Company, as of the 12 th of current month, a matter that would enabling it to start a scientific contribution to the development of its work that serve all the communities segment.

The Communication Minister indicated that the coming period would witness an advanced and developed work in the communication sector by the provision of modern communications and the information technologies.

