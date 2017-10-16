15 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice - President Receives Arab League's Secretary General

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has received a congratulation from the Arab League to the government and people of Egypt on the lifting of the American sanctions.

This came when he received Sunday in his office at the Council of Ministers the Assistant Arab League's Secretary General for Economic Affairs, Dr. Kamal Hassan Ali.

In a press statement, Dr. Ali said that he conveyed to the First Vice - President the greetings of the Arab League and its Secretary General, Dr. Ahmed Abu-Ghait, on the lifting of the sanctions.

He indicated that they also discussed the arrangements for holding the Arab Conference for Measurement and Consumers' Protection in Khartoum on Monday, under auspices of the Arab League and the Arab Organization for Industrial Development in collaboration with the Sudanese Organization for Standards and Metrology.

He said that they also reviewed the initiative of the President of the Republic on food security and the arrangements adopted with the concerned committee in Sudan for organizing a meeting of the initiative's executive mechanism.

He added that the meeting also discussed the preparations to hold the Arab Conference for Rehabilitation in Sudan.

Sudan

Korean Ambassador - Sudanese Market Will Attract Many Korea Businesses

The Korean ambassador in Sudan said in press statement to SUNA " We welcomes the recent decision by the U.S. Government… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.