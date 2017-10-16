Sudan: First Vice - President Receives Arab League's Secretary General

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has received a congratulation from the Arab League to the government and people of Egypt on the lifting of the American sanctions.

This came when he received Sunday in his office at the Council of Ministers the Assistant Arab League's Secretary General for Economic Affairs, Dr. Kamal Hassan Ali.

In a press statement, Dr. Ali said that he conveyed to the First Vice - President the greetings of the Arab League and its Secretary General, Dr. Ahmed Abu-Ghait, on the lifting of the sanctions.

He indicated that they also discussed the arrangements for holding the Arab Conference for Measurement and Consumers' Protection in Khartoum on Monday, under auspices of the Arab League and the Arab Organization for Industrial Development in collaboration with the Sudanese Organization for Standards and Metrology.

He said that they also reviewed the initiative of the President of the Republic on food security and the arrangements adopted with the concerned committee in Sudan for organizing a meeting of the initiative's executive mechanism.

He added that the meeting also discussed the preparations to hold the Arab Conference for Rehabilitation in Sudan.