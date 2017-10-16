Sudan: Islamic Development Bank Stresses Continuation in Providing Funds for Sudan Development Projects

Washington — The Islamic Development Bank Group has affirmed its continuity in support to Sudan and provision of funding for Sudan development projects.

This came during the meeting of the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan and the accompanying delegation with the President of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

The delegation also met with the Director General of the Arab Fund for Development, who expressed the bank's readiness to intensify efforts to support and strengthen the Sudan economy.

The Finance Minister and the accompanying delegation also reviewed with the British World Bank's Executive Director his country's role in leading efforts to relief debt on Sudan.