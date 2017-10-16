Sudan: State Minister for Industry Announces Holding of Forum for the Operation of Suspended Factories

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Industry Dr. Abdo Dawood Suleiman has announced holding of a forum for operating the factories suspended due to the lack of fund on October 25 at the Federation of Chambers of Industry to be organized by the Ministry of Industry in cooperation with the Khartoum Stock Exchange, the Union of Sudanese Banks and the Federation of Chambers of Industry.

Dr. Suleiman said that the forum would an extension of his ministry's efforts to resume operating of the suspended factories, adding that forum the forum at connecting the factories with the internal and external finance institutions for finding financing opportunities or creating partnerships to restore life to these factories, referring to the role of the Khartoum Stock Exchange in this respect as well as developing joint vision for sustainable operating. He explained that the aim of the forum was to operate the suspended factories in the food industries sector such as mills and oil presses as well as the engineering and chemical industries and leather products.

Dr. Suleiman said: "The forum will be attended by industrialists from all the states of Sudan and the owners of factories suspended due to funding and is expected to come up with recommendations and guidance that contribute to reoperation of the nonperformed plants and return them to the production circle.