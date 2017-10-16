15 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Finance Minister Meets in Washington With Assistant U.S. Treasury Secretary

Washington — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Mohamed Othman Al-Rikabi and the Sudan delegation participating in the meetings of the Bretton Woods institutions in Washington met with the Assistant Secretary of the Treasury and Executive Director of the United States of America in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The meeting was the first of its kind between senior officials from the US and Sudanese sides after the lifting of economic and trade sanctions. The meeting witnessed an optimism spirit for a better future for the relationship between the two countries. The two sides also affirmed continuation of cooperation according to the roadmap and the direct contact between the two sides.

The Minister of Finance also held a briefing meeting with the American Investment Group and a number of American businessmen. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Sudanese Employers Union.

