South Africa: Aliwal North Cluster Crime Combating Successes

On 2017-10-14 members in the cluster held "Operation Back to Basics" and had the following successes whilst busy with crime prevention duties. Members of the Highway patrol arrested a 25-year-old suspect with 48 parcels of dagga and loose dagga in a 5 lt paint tin at Maletswai. Sterkspruit Crime Prevention Unit arrested a suspect for Tik. On the road to Palmietfontein members came across a vehicle that was in an accident and abandoned. On further investigation the gold colour Opel Corsa was found to be stolen at Elsburg. At Aliwal North the operations focused on illegal liquor outlets, fines were issued and liquor were confiscated. The Cluster Commander Brig Xakavu was satisfied with the results of the operations and said crime prevention operations will be intensified as the festive season approaches.

