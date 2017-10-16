South Africa: Suspects Arrested in Shooting Incident in Humewood

press release

The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit has been working assiduously around the clock since 02:30 this morning hunting the suspects involved in the fatal shooting of Mervin Draghoener (27) (G-Stars gang) and the attempted murder of two other victims. Two suspects aged 23 and 30 years old (Vampires gang) were arrested in Bethelsdorp. They will appear in court on Tuesday, 17/10 on charges of murder and attempted murder.

It is alleged that on 15/10 at about 02:30, a group of males were parked in front of McDonalds in Beach Road Humewood and were standing in front of their vehicle drinking. Two unknown males walked passed them and one of them asked one of the victim's why he was looking at him like that. The males then left and returned with about 10 other males and an argument between the two groups broke out. The argument emanated into a physical brawl and an unknown person started firing shots. Two people were shot in the fracas. One female, an innocent bystander aged 16-year-old was shot in the head. Another person was assaulted with a beer bottle and another shot in the chest and arm. All injured persons were taken to hospital.

Draghoener succumbed to his injuries in hospital while the other victim was treated and discharged. The teenager is still in ICU in hospital.

The Acting Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Brig Keith Meyer has commended the members of the unit for their persistence and dedication. 'We will not allow these criminals to cause mayhem in our metro and we will hunt them down and ensure that they face the full brunt of the law. We are committed in ensuring that the people of Port Elizabeth live in safer communities where no fear and violence prevail,' added Brig Meyer.

