Botswana: Stop Chasing Foreign Cultures - Gaorekwe

Maun — Director of Brand Botswana has encouraged artistes to stop chasing foreign cultures and work hard on preserving their own culture.

Speaking at a workshop dubbed 'Professionalism for Artists-Getting Started' on Thursday held at the Nhabe Museum, Gaorekwe Gaorekwe said culture should be put into practice and be part of people's everyday lives.

Gaorekwe said their hope as Brand Botswana was to see local products being traded in international markets a move which seemed difficult for local products as the quality is still low.

"As artistes, it is vital for us to be able to network, present and communicate our work to others in a concise and confident manner," he said.

He also informed artistes that African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)'s new product exportation programme has now included arts products.

Facilitator of the workshop, Onica Lekuntwane said the 'Getting Started' programme aimed to equip artistes with the skills and knowledge to introduce themselves professionally to the corporate world through the use of tools like artiste statements and biographies.

Lekuntwane said the programme also allowed artistes to introspect about their creative output, influences and goals in a clear manner.

She said the programme encouraged artistes to think critically about their creative practices and plan accordingly in order to be compliant with the basic requirements for them to get recognition as professional artistes.

She further said that most artistes were highly talented but lacked the knowledge of how to develop, promote and market their work resulting in their exposure and success becoming limited.

"Most artistes lack business skills and business insight so we need ongoing education and support to keep up with the current trends," she added.

In addition, she said the programme would also encourage artistes to discover their unique individual and cultural expressions. BOPA

